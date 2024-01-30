Azerbaijan's AzerGold reveals volume of investments in mining projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC has invested 550 million manat ($323.5 million) in the implementation of mining projects so far, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, 8 percent, or 45 million manat ($26.4 million), of this amount was provided through allocations from the state budget.

“These are mainly funds allocated from the state budget in the first years of the CJSC’s operation. Currently, funding from the state budget is carried out mainly for the implementation of iron ore projects, which are a new area of ​​activity,” he noted.

