BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Gold production forecast in Azerbaijan for the current year is 70,000 ounces, up 9 percent from last year, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“Regarding silver, production forecast for 2024 is 156,800 ounces, which in turn is 27 percent more than in 2023,” he noted.

