Financial Chain Corporation presents its next success

Financial Chain Corporation (Czechia) successfully signed a service contract with Philips Czech Republic for its Personal Health product portfolio (and its Personal Health business segment).

Under this contract, the company will offer various types of services in different countries where other branches of Financial Chain Corporation are present, including the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The signing of the global cooperation contract at the Philips Czech Republic office in Prague was attended by the Director of Philips Czech Republic, Mr. Jakub Chvatal, and the Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation, Mr. Zaur Gadirov, as well as the Regional Manager of the Financial Chain Corporation Czech Republic, Mr. Teymur Akhundov.

“We are very pleased to conclude a service contract with such a large and well-known company as Philips,” noted the Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation, Mr. Zaur Gadirov, “Under this contract, we will provide various types of consulting services in the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. We hope that our relationship will only strengthen in the future and we will be able to expand our geography of service provision."

The contracting parties wished each other good luck, and also expressed their hope for the long-term and bilateral fruitful cooperation between the two organizations in the future.

As a global company, Financial Chain Corporation continues to increase cooperation with various renowned companies in different countries.

Philips is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Applying advanced technologies and deep clinical and consumer insights, Philips delivers integrated solutions that help provide improved patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staff experience, and lower cost of care. Partnering with its customers, Philips seeks to transform how healthcare is delivered and experienced. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health.