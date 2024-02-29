Supervisory board approves Baku Metro's development plan - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The Supervisory Board has approved the development plan of Baku Metro CJSC, Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) Ruslan Alikhanov said during the scientific-practical conference on "Unchanged Values and Changing Opportunities" held in Baku, Trend reports.

"A relevant plan for sustainable development has been developed and it has already been approved by the Supervisory Board. The development plan utilized different scenarios. The construction of about 10 new stations within 5-7 years is planned in stages," he noted.

Will be updated