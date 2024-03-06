Azerbaijan's Khojavend welcomes woman entrepreneur from AQSIA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. One woman entrepreneur, a member of the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA), has started her activity in Azerbaijan's Khojavend, AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva said, Trend reports.

Babayeva made the remark on the sidelines of "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"In total, five entrepreneurs in the field of tourism and catering have already started operating in Khojavend," she emphasized.

