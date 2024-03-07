AERA hosts next seminar as part of “Energy Talks” project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) held a seminar at Sumgayit State University (SSU) as part of the “Energy Talks” project. The event was attended by AERA representatives, SSU professors, teachers, researchers, and students.

Rufat Azizov, the Rector of SSU, in his welcoming speech at the seminar’s opening, highlighted the significance of such events in developing relations between the university and government agencies. Azizov expressed gratitude to AERA’s management for organizing the seminar and highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, including AERA in training professionals in the energy sector.

Zeynab Kazimova, Head of AERA’s Press Section, emphasized the Agency’s interest in building connections and cooperation with various higher education institutions that train specialists in the energy sector. Speaking about the “Energy Talks” project, Kazimova noted that similar seminars have been held in both online and offline formats with several universities. She also thanked SSU’s rector for his support in hosting the event.

The seminar featured a presentation by Elmar Gulaliyev, Head of the Agency’s Department of Energy Liberalization and Investment Attraction, on the topic of “Overview of the Energy System of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Renewable Energy Targets”.

In conclusion, a Q&A session was held to address the topics of interest to seminar participants.

After the event, AERA representatives visited outdoor educational museum of the electric power industry.

March 07, 2024