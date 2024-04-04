North-South corridor's dev't urges active co-op of Caspian countries - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The development of the North-South transport corridor requires the active cooperation of the Caspian countries, Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Pyotr Gorodov said, Trend reports.

Gorodov made the remark at the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

"Caspian countries' friendly and neighborly relations are increasing. Collaboration in the energy sector is expanding. In terms of transportation projects, the expansion of the North-South corridor from St. Petersburg to Mumbai requires cargo transportation across the Caspian Sea,” he emphasized.

The official also stated that the Caspian Sea's environmental safety is a top priority for the Caspian States.



He claims that Russia places a high priority on preserving the Caspian Sea zone.



Gorodov stated that the current meeting exemplifies excellent interstate collaboration in the realm of environmental responsibility.

The five-party meeting of the Caspian prosecutor generals is focused on environmental hazards in the Caspian Sea as well as the Caspian prosecutor's offices' marine environment preservation policy.



The ceremony is attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, top officials from Azerbaijan's and other Caspian countries' Prosecutor General's Offices, as well as Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva and other high-ranking authorities.

