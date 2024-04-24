Russia's Bashkortostan eyes long-term co-op with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Russia's Bashkortostan federal subject hopes for long-term cooperation with entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Bashkortostan Ilshat Fazrakhmanov said during the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Fazrakhmanov stated that Bashkortostan is proposing agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We plan to extend an invitation to Azerbaijani businesses to operate within our territories. We aim to establish comfortable conditions for the country's entrepreneurs to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

It has been highlighted that the products manufactured will be exported to Azerbaijan, where Bashkortostan will receive a supply of fruits and vegetables in exchange.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel