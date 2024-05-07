Azerbaijan plays crucial strategic role as valued partner of Slovakia - Deputy PM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan plays a crucial strategic role as a valued partner of Slovakia, said Slovak Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Saková at the business forum between the countries held in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that the signing of the double taxation avoidance agreement in April strengthened the already robust cooperation between the two nations.

Saková mentioned that the existence of such an agreement, as well as a legal framework of 11 documents will allow deepening mutual economic cooperation.

“Representatives of 37 companies and structures of Slovakia have arrived in Baku. I believe in their productive negotiations during this visit,” the deputy prime minister emphasized.

She added that the business forum serves as a productive platform for establishing close ties between companies and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

