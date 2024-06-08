Egypt looks forward to active participation at COP29 - Acting Minister of........(UPDATE)

CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. Egypt looks forward to active participation at COP29, the country's acting Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat told reporters in Cairo today, Trend reports.

"The hosting of COP is a very important aspect is an important aspect because it gives an opportunity to showcase how much financing is needed and how much international cooperation is required to meet the global goals related to climate," she said.

According to her, Egypt explored many areas in this field.

"One of them is the Loss and Damage Fund and I think this is going to continue at COP29. The second is country platforms, and then we try to mobilize concession and finance to be able to do projects that are of priority to our countries. So how to work with the international financial institutions, the multilateral development banks to make sure that we are able to achieve our own goals," the official pointed out.

Al Mashat added that Africa does not contribute to emissions less than four percent globally, but the amount of demands that are requested mean that there needs to be a lot of concessional finance.

"So we look forward to an active participation at COP29 and we congratulate the Azeri people for hosting COP and we wish them good luck with that very important conference," she concluded.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

