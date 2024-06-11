Subscription process for 50 Million AZN Kapital Bank bonds has been completed

Kapital Bank has successfully completed the subscription placement of the first tranche of its bond issuance, which amounts to 50 million AZN out of a total of 100 million AZN. This placement took place at the Baku Stock Exchange.

The total volume of orders reached 96.091 600 AZN, with 42 investors participating in the placement. Of the bonds placed, 22.9% were purchased by individual investors, while 77.1% were acquired by institutional investors.

Each bond has a nominal value of 100 AZN, an annual interest rate of 10%, with interest payments made every 30 days, and a maturity period of 1 year. The bonds are non-documentary, registered, interest-bearing, and unsecured. The underwriter for this placement is “PASHA Capital Investment Company” JSC.

