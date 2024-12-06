Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated for non-residential buildings in Aghdam district

Economy Materials 6 December 2024 20:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated for non-residential buildings in Aghdam district

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Construction and installation works for non-residential buildings are set to begin in the villages of Saryjaly, Khidirli, and Kangarli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend reports, citing the Single Internet Public Procurement Portal.

The Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand has initiated preparations for the projects.

The estimated costs for the works are 5.1 million manat ($3 million) for Saryjaly, 3.4 million manat ($2 million) for Khidirli, and nearly 7 million manat ($4.1) for Kangarli.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more