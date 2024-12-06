Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated for non-residential buildings in Aghdam district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Construction and installation works for non-residential buildings are set to begin in the villages of Saryjaly, Khidirli, and Kangarli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend reports, citing the Single Internet Public Procurement Portal.

The Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand has initiated preparations for the projects.

The estimated costs for the works are 5.1 million manat ($3 million) for Saryjaly, 3.4 million manat ($2 million) for Khidirli, and nearly 7 million manat ($4.1) for Kangarli.