President Ilham Aliyev amends decree on Shah Deniz field (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree "On certain measures related to the second phase of the exploitation of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field and other projects for the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor" and repealing the decree "On measures related to the transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to the global market via the Southern Gas Corridor," Trend reports.

According to the information, the documents were signed with the intention of enhancing the Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's management.

As part of the amendments, sections 3 and 6 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's decree dated February 25, 2014, No. 287, "On certain measures related to the second stage of the operation of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field and other projects for the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor" were revoked.

The annulled section 3 of the decree had outlined the representation of the company on the Supervisory Board through representatives appointed by the State Commission for the comprehensive development of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, and the implementation of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects. The State Commission was also tasked with addressing matters arising from the decree.

Additionally, the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 29, 2013, No. 15, "On measures related to the transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to the global market via the Southern Gas Corridor," has been annulled.