Mexican MPs visiting occupied Azerbaijani lands were manipulated by Armenia – media

Armenian ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan involved Armenian MPs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, led Mexican MPs to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in order to use them in their crafty games to win political gains, said Azerbaijani Charge d’Affaires in Mexico Mammad Talibov in his interview with Mexico’s El Universal newspaper.

During the interview, Talibov said that the only way to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the fulfillment of the UN Security Council resolutions by Yerevan and the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico told Trend.

It was also noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh region belongs to Azerbaijan and has been under Armenia’s occupation since 1992.

The news about the visit of three Mexican MPs to the occupied Azerbaijani territories without the permission of the Azerbaijani government and the strong reaction of the Azerbaijani embassy in this country to the issue, recently drew attention in Mexico.

Despite the warns of Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs on not to visit these territories and ignoring the fact that these lands are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, by taking those MPs to the occupied territories, the Government of Armenia alleges that the separatist regime, created in those territories and not recognized by any country, and even by Armenia itself, is supported by Mexico, said the embassy.

The embassy said that Talibov held meetings at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Deputies in order to express the Azerbaijani government’s protest, and both authorities emphasized that they support the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“I think that the Armenian ambassador should stop these games and speaking about human rights (in one of his statements, he said that the Mexican MPs have a right to travel freely) he must explain the facts of expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the occupied territories, killings and violence committed against them,” noted the Azerbaijani diplomat.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Armenian ambassador’s statement on “the danger of a new Armenian genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh”, Talibov said in his interview that this is absurd, and Azerbaijan is a country known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, where all religions and cultures live together without any discrimination.

Moreover, he noted that Azerbaijan and Mexico mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2017, and there are great opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Mexican MPs Blanka Margarita Kuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo and Carlos Hernandez Miro illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani district Khankandi, and met with the “speaker of parliament” of the separatist regime Ashot Gulyan.

