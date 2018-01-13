Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in line with the international law, said Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim.

"Many people falsely think that Turkey supports Azerbaijan only because the two countries are brothers. That's true. We are brothers, but people forget that Turkey fairly makes decisions or delivers its policies based on international law. It strictly sticks to international laws. Turkey plays a huge role as a responsible international player," the envoy said in an interview with Daily Sabah.

Ibrahim pointed out that Turkey has one clear-cut position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“It says the conflict should be resolved justly based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories," he added.

The ambassador said that Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories is also a regional issue.

“It doesn't allow full regional cooperation and undermines security. It's also a global issue. The region is so pivotal for global interests that it affects every other global issue," Ibrahim said.

The envoy noted that Turkey's policy toward the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is discernible on every single international platform.

"Turkey is actively pursuing this policy everywhere, be it in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) or the UN,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news