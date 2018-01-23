Russian deputy FM, UN rep mull Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Director of the Europe Division of the Department of Political Affairs of the UN Levent Bilman discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry Jan. 23.

“During the conversation, the problems of conflicts’ resolution were touched upon,” the message said. “Special attention was paid to the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia.”

The sides also discussed general issues of peace and security with an emphasis on the role of the UN in conflicts’ prevention.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

