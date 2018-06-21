EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The EU supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said June 21.

The statement was made in Brussels during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

