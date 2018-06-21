EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini

21 June 2018 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The EU supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said June 21.

The statement was made in Brussels during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 16:30
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
EU investigates Qatar's long-term LNG contracts
Europe 15:47
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 15:38
Azerbaijani banks may face new cyber threat
ICT 15:32
Azerbaijan may implement single hospital management system
ICT 14:48
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:25
Germany, Israel sharply increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 13:57
Azerbaijan hopes to develop comprehensive co-op with China: Asadov
Politics 13:41
ECB confident on inflation outlook despite risks - Villeroy
Europe 12:30
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry jumps up
Economy news 12:27
ADB may provide more funding for road development in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:16
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Belarus
Politics 12:08
Consumers in Azerbaijan increase their expenditures
Economy news 11:52
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row - Malmstrom
Europe 11:32
Azerbaijani defense minister talks army’s success at frontline
Politics 11:30
Volume of cargo transportation via Poti port from Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 11:23
Gas consumption increases in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:01