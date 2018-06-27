OSCE MG co-chairs and Belarus FM mull Karabakh conflict

27 June 2018 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said a message posted on the website of the Belarus Foreign Ministry.

According to the message, Makei met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 27.

"The co-chairs and Kasprzyk updated the minister about the situation in the conflict zone and their efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the message said. “The topical issues of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, possible contribution of Belarus to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also discussed during the meeting."

“During the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to Minsk, they met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko,” the message said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Qatari ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 17:23
New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP
Politics 17:03
Uzbek craftsmen aim to attract visitors in Baku with unique shop
Tourism 16:30
"Azerbaijani army under Ilham Aliyev's leadership taken decent place among other armies"
Politics 16:14
Azerbaijani president receives senior bureau official of US Department of State
Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 15:57
Private sector key to formation of innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan: expert
ICT 15:10
Azerbaijani startups should focus on international market, says expert
ICT 15:00
Moody’s assigns counterparty risk ratings to 5 Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 15:00
Azerbaijan steps up introduction of direct regulation of insured road accident events
Economy news 14:22
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 13:39
OSCE to monitor border of Azerbaijan, Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:00
New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:41
Volume of funds spent on SGC projects revealed
Oil&Gas 12:29
Civilians’ return to liberated lands in Nakhchivan - irrefutable fact, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:26
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects up to late May
Oil&Gas 12:20
Uniform tariff to be established for whole IGB (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:10