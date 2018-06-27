OSCE MG co-chairs and Belarus FM mull Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said a message posted on the website of the Belarus Foreign Ministry.

According to the message, Makei met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 27.

"The co-chairs and Kasprzyk updated the minister about the situation in the conflict zone and their efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the message said. “The topical issues of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, possible contribution of Belarus to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were also discussed during the meeting."

“During the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to Minsk, they met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko,” the message said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

