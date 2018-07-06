EU must do everything to end Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Finnish MEP

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

European Union (EU) needs to do everything to enhance peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to end Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan, Heidi Hautala, Finnish member of the European Green Party in the European Parliament (EP), stated during the Strasbourg plenary session of the EP.

The Finnish politician reminded that Armenia, according to the international law, is a country that is occupying 20 percent of neighboring Azerbaijan.

Hautala made the statement during the discussion of the report on new agreement signed between the EP and Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news