Russian Security Council rep confirms Moscow’s stance on Karabakh conflict’s settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting with Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan confirmed Moscow’s position on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s Security Council said in a message posted on its website.

“The position of Russia, which stands for stability in the region and for peaceful, gradual settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, considering the interests of all parties, has been confirmed,” the message said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

