Difficult social situation in Armenia - Azerbaijani MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

There is difficult social situation in Armenia, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation, chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov, who participated in the 52nd session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) held in Yerevan, told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

He said that the situation could be judged by the type of buildings.

“We were mainly in the center of the city,” he noted. “The country is on the threshold of election. It is fundamentally wrong to compare Baku and Yerevan, because there are striking differences.”

Amashov also said that the delegation visited the Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

“The Blue Mosque is one of the historical monuments of Azerbaijan, it was built in 1776 on the order of Nakhchivan resident Huseynali Khan,” he noted. “In the second half of the 19th century, about 300 mosques operated in Armenia. A number of mosques even operated until the 90s. The Blue Mosque is the only one in Armenia. According to an agreement between the governments of Iran and Armenia, it was repaired with the financial support of the Iranian side in 1995. This mosque is considered one of the cultural centers of Iran in Armenia.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news