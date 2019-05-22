Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

22 May 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

On May 22, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring from the territory of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

