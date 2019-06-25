Ceasefire monitoring on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends

25 June 2019 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Aghdam disctrict, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on June 25, ended with no incident, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Harry O'Connor carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica, Martin Schuster and the representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 June 11:21
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry makes statement on front line situation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 June 11:09
Comparatively quiet situation observed on LOC of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 June 11:50
End of Pashinyan era?
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 June 12:57
Armenia’s position blurs progress for Karabakh conflict and leads to escalation
Azerbaijan 21 June 16:53
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 15:00
Goods worth $32M exported from Iran’s Golestan province
Business 15:00
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan mull demarcation of common state border
Central Asia 14:57
Azerbaijan defense minister holds official meeting on eve of Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)
Politics 14:56
“Bank of Georgia” to allocate 1M investments for tourism development
Tourism 14:45
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to establish joint ventures
Economy 14:41
Lari again depreciates against US dollar
Finance 14:38
Trump reassures Tokyo he will stick with security pact: Japan government
Other News 14:25
Explosion in Kazakh city is not of radioactive kind
Kazakhstan 14:15