Zakharova: Russia’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement remains unchanged

Russia’s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed, and it cannot change, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on July 4.

She was answering a question from Trend’s Moscow correspondent about the meeting of Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin with representatives of the organizing committee of the so-called 'Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance' forum on June 26.

She noted that these are routine contacts as part of communication of the ambassador with socio-political forces of the host country.

In her words, the meeting was held with the leaders of Dashnaktsutyun [Armenian nationalist and socialist political party]. "The meeting and the conversation were initiated by the Armenian side. It covered a wide range of issues, and the topic of Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed, although it wasn’t a central one,” Zakharova said

Russian diplomats weren’t informed that representatives of this organizing committee will come with the leadership of this political movement, she noted.

“Therefore, this meeting could not have any political component that was attributed to it in the press, and in no way has Russia’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement changed and it cannot change,” she added. “This position is voiced in Moscow by the state’s leadership, and it is confirmed by our ambassadors and diplomats on the ground. It has always been characterized by its balanced approach. Since this topic has raised questions, including in the Azerbaijani media space and from the Azerbaijani side, we informed our Azerbaijani partners as well.”

