Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

6 July 2019 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day, Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MP: Double approach unacceptable in resolving protracted conflicts in OSCE area
Politics 5 July 18:35
Azerbaijani FM thanks leadership of Peru for its position on Karabakh conflict
Politics 5 July 12:34
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 July 09:37
Zakharova: Russia’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement remains unchanged (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 19:33
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 09:55
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 09:42
Latest
Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
World 10:38
Turkmenistan's GDP grown significantly since early 2019
Economy 10:07
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 10:01
Turkmenistan ends wheat harvesting with surplus
Economy 09:53
OPEC+ decision to extend output cut should at least act as floor under oil price
Oil&Gas 09:48
Iranian currency rates for July 6
Business 09:40
National Bank of Kazakhstan to purchase surveillance system via tender
Tenders 09:39
Names of chess players representing Azerbaijan in World Cup announced
Society 09:39
Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru eye bond for extreme weather
Other News 09:27