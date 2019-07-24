Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times

24 July 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 17 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on July 24, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Azerbaijani State Committee: Armenian armed forces destroyed 17 mosques in Aghdam alone
Politics 23 July 15:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 July 09:59
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 July 10:03
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 July 10:15
MFA: Separatist regime created in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region isn’t recognized by any sovereign state
Politics 20 July 12:48
Latest
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches semifinals in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:04
Baku Metro to buy cleaning products via tender
Tenders 11:03
EYOF Baku 2019: Day 2 of artistic gymnastics competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Society 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Indonesian company plans to export gasoline to Afghanistan from Uzbek oil refinery
Oil&Gas 10:57
Competitions in 8 sports to be held on July 24 at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 10:40
Turkish carmaker company Tofas to suspend work
Economy 10:39
China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence
Other News 10:36
Turkmenistan announces tender for Galkynysh project
Tenders 10:21