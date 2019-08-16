Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

16 August 2019 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 16, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh sends protests to Australian government
Politics 15 August 16:58
Azerbaijani community of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh appeals to OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 August 14:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 August 09:39
Leyla Abdullayeva: Mnatsakanyan’s rhetoric can nullify all efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 August 22:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 August 09:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 August 10:12
Latest
Why a certain gas cartel can’t work?
Oil&Gas 10:31
Renovation of Kazakh Shymkent's international airport continues (Exclusive)
Economy 10:29
OPEC’s market power to diminish for three key reasons
Oil&Gas 10:20
Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears
Other News 10:20
Iran's auto parts manufacturers face financial challenges
Economy 10:06
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan
Business 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 16
Business 10:02
Uzbekistan starts selling Chevrolet Malibu 1.5 Turbo
Finance 09:58
Malaysia's second-quarter GDP beats forecasts but trade risks cloud outlook
Other News 09:50