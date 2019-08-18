Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times

18 August 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 17, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.

