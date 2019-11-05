Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 4-Nov. 5

5 November 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Nov. 5, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
MP: Armenia has no right to hold referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 15:01
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 3- Nov. 4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Nov. 2-3
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 November 09:54
Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees thanks Azerbaijan
Politics 2 November 12:30
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 1-2
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 November 10:25
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 5
Business 10:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy electrical appliances
Tenders 10:05
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 4
Oil&Gas 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 5
Finance 10:03
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicks off in Baku
Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
IEA's Birol: Southern Gas Corridor to be important contributor to Europe’s supply security (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:01
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Other News 08:47
Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
Other News 08:14