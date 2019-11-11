Lavrov: Russia ready to further render most active mediation assistance in Karabakh conflict settlement

11 November 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia will be ready to continue to render the most active mediation assistance both within the OSCE and in the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan format to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remark at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"While speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the sides emphasized the importance of intensifying the efforts aimed at active and constructive advancing the negotiations between the parties and reaffirmed the need for further steps to ease the tension, taking into account the existing agreements, including those that we coordinated in April this year during the meeting among the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and three co-chairmen [of the OSCE Minsk group],” the minister added.

“We consider it important to continue the implementation of these measures, which were agreed by the ministers," Lavrov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs seek to ensure compromise reflecting real balance of interests in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:13
Azerbaijani MP: Transport projects begin to play key role in development of renewed economic model
Politics 15:10
Transport infrastructure, political stability in Azerbaijan contributed to its great importance within One Belt, One Road initiative
Politics 14:24
MP: Azerbaijan becoming key part of East-West Transport Corridor
Politics 14:15
Azerbaijan’s Azneft PU puts out tender to buy broadcast amplifiers
Tenders 11:51
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Latest
Iran’s Pardis Technology Park exports products worth $35M million
Business 15:34
Container shipments by Georgian Railways up by 34%
Business 15:27
Uzbekistan signs agreement with Schlumberger on exploration, development of fields
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran to operate power plant in cooperation with Italy and Russia
Business 15:13
Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs seek to ensure compromise reflecting real balance of interests in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:13
Iran discloses value of products exported through East Azerbaijan province
Business 15:12
Azerbaijani MP: Transport projects begin to play key role in development of renewed economic model
Politics 15:10
Kazakhstan slightly increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 14:52
Oil and gas exploration in Caspian Sea is not priority - Iranian Minister
Oil&Gas 14:33