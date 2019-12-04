Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs gets underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has kicked off in Bratislava, Slovakia, with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

The meeting, which is being held on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council, is also attended by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

