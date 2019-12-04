Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs gets underway

4 December 2019 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has kicked off in Bratislava, Slovakia, with participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

The meeting, which is being held on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council, is also attended by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Meeting of Azerbaijani FM with OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Slovakia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:16
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Slovakia
Politics 3 December 19:13
FM: Azerbaijan, Armenia expected to start substantive talks on Karabakh in Bratislava
Politics 3 December 14:40
Russian FM: Military-technical co-op one of important areas of Moscow-Baku strategic partnership
Politics 3 December 14:40
Lavrov expresses support for contacts between communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 3 December 14:15
Azerbaijani, Russian Foreign Ministries sign protocol
Politics 3 December 13:39
Latest
Clashes break out near presidential palace in Libyan capital
Arab World 23:01
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 21:50
Lebanon to convene talks on new PM on Monday
Arab World 21:33
Export of Turkish goods to D-8 countries up
Turkey 20:55
Various sectors insured at $500B in Iran
Business 20:50
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia
Oil&Gas 19:36
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 19:22
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11