Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec.13 - Dec.14

14 December 2019 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 20 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Dec. 14, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku Textile Factory increasing its production potential
Business 10:11
Over 300 candidates under age of 20 registered for elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:02
Planned work for IGB construction disclosed
Oil&Gas 09:58
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Khachmaz district
Politics 09:29
International Development Association: Azerbaijan now a donor country
Economy 09:28
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium holds tree planting campaign in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Society 13 December 22:02
Latest
Azerbaijan inks MoU on ASAN Railway drones project
Transport 10:22
Baku Textile Factory increasing its production potential
Business 10:11
New Zealand divers search contaminated waters for volcano victims
Other News 10:04
Over 300 candidates under age of 20 registered for elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:02
Planned work for IGB construction disclosed
Oil&Gas 09:58
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy low-voltage equipment via tender
Tenders 09:53
Epsilon conducts pneumatic testing of gas pipeline in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:52
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of road in Khachmaz district
Politics 09:29
International Development Association: Azerbaijan now a donor country
Economy 09:28