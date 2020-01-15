Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops to be held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on Jan. 16, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news