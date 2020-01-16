Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends

16 January 2020 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

A ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Jan. 16, in accordance with its mandate, ended without incidents, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru carried out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 15-16
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
WSJ exposes pro-Armenian activities of HRW division director Leah Whitson
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 12:32
Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops to be held
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 11:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 14-15
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 10:55
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 13-14
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 January 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Jan. 12-13
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:32
Latest
Uzbekistan to implement investment plans under new program
Business 14:22
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrumentation Factory talks production of ball valves
Business 14:18
Global refining intake to rise on recovery in refined product demand
Oil&Gas 14:18
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January
Kazakhstan 14:07
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas branch's service center attacked
Oil&Gas 13:56
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44