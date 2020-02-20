Body of missing Azerbaijani soldier evacuated from neutral territory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

The body of the missing Azerbaijani soldier Akif Abbasov has been evacuated from neutral territory, Head of the Public Relations Department of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Azerbaijan Office Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

On Feb. 19, after the appeal and consent of the parties, ICRC participated as a neutral intermediary in the operation to evacuate the body of the dead soldier from the territory on the border of Azerbaijan with Armenia.

A soldier of the Azerbaijani Army Akif Abbasov had gone missing some time ago. The soldier's body was discovered on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border a few days ago.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.