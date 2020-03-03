Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 24 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on March 3.
The Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.
The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.
