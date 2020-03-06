Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia again commits provocation on border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6



The Armenian media disseminated information that the Azerbaijani side allegedly carried out sabotage in the direction of the Gazakh district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on March 6, as a result of which the Armenian soldier was wounded, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan's statement said the information about the sabotage by military personnel on the border was false.

“On the morning of March 6, the Azerbaijani border guards in the direction of the Jafarli village of the Gazakh district were subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber guns and sniper rifles by units of the Armenian Armed Forces located near the villages of Sevkar and Syrygyuyug of Ijevan region of Armenia.The enemy’s provocation was suppressed by return fire, as a result of which shelling from the combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces at the border-fighting points of Azerbaijan was suppressed,” said the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.