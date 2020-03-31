EU doesn’t recognize constitutional, legal framework within which so-called “elections” in Karabakh are being held

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

EU doesn’t recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which the so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh are being held, Trend reports citing the European External Action Service.

“In view of the so-called 'presidential and parliamentary elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March 2020, the European Union reiterates that it does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which they are being held. This event cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or the outcome of the ongoing negotiation process,” reads the statement.

The EU recalls its firm support to the OSCE Minsk Group and, in particular, to its Co-Chairs’ efforts to bring about progress beyond the status quo and substantive negotiations towards comprehensive and sustainable peace.

“The EU stands ready to further support efforts, aimed at early, peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.