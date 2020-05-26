Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26
Trend:
Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 26 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.
The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view restoration and conservation works at Pir Omar Sultan shrine in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of orphanage-kindergarten No2 constructed on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at multi-apartment buildings constructed in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view transport vehicles and special machinery allocated to Shamakhi district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation work done on Pirsaat Baba shrine in Shamakhi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Shamakhi district (PHOTO/VIDEO)