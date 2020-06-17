Russian Foreign Ministry discloses timeframe for next online meeting on Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

The next meeting dedicated to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is planned to be held in the format of a video conference till late July, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"The co-chairs are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers,” said the spokesperson. “They held a joint video conference last month to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“Of course, we will preliminary inform about the meeting,” Zakharova said. “We understand that when the borders will be opened and the restrictions on making the international flights, which were introduced, as is known, in connection with the coronavirus, will be removed, the real meetings will be held.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

