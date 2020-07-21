UN chief concerned over tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 July 2020 07:16 (UTC+04:00)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is seriously concerned over growing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, St·phane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Secretary General is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said. "He calls for maximum restraint as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous."

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

Azerbaijan lost sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, who died repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces. Another serviceman of Azerbaijan's army Khayyam Dashdemirov died, despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

