Pashinyan makes it official: Armenian military forces retreat in several directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

After 18 days of fighting, the Armenian Armed Forces have retreated in some areas of the northern and southern directions in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Pashinyan made the speech in his address to the people.

“Everyone should now understand that an extremely difficult situation has developed on the front line,” said the Armenian PM.