Many mosques destroyed in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia - - Caucasian Muslims Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Many mosques were destroyed in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, their historical affiliation was changed, the Armenians even changed the origin and affiliation of churches, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade said, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

Pashazade reminded that the Armenians committed genocide and grave crimes against the Azerbaijani people.

“Azerbaijan is on the right way, it is liberating its ancestral lands,” the chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office added.

"Today, fraternal Turkey and other countries support Azerbaijan,” Pashazade added. “Today, everyone in the country supports this struggle and we are confident that Azerbaijan will soon liberate all its lands."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.