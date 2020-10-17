State terrorism in Armenia and total war against civilian population of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

On October 17, 2020, at 1 am, Armenia fired at the second-largest peaceful city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, far from the front line, from Elbrus (Scud) operational-tactical missiles. As a result of the missile strike, which was originally directed by the Yerevan terrorists into a densely populated area, residential buildings were completely destroyed, and the residents were left under the rubble.

To date, more than 40 wounded and 13 civilian bodies have been removed from the ruins. Ganja is located far from the combat zone, there was no military need for this barbaric rocket attack. This is an act of despair of Armenian terrorism, which cannot fight on the battlefield. Our troops managed to break through the pre-built defensive lines of the enemy in different directions, drive the enemy out of their positions, and, forcing him to flee, move forward. The personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who have accumulated combat experience as a result of successful military operations, occupy advantageous lines, heights, and positions in important directions.

The Azerbaijani army retains operational superiority, inflicting damage on the enemy with precise fire along the entire length of the front. In their vicious hatred, the Armenian authorities have embarked on a course of total war against the civilian population of Azerbaijan and raised terrorism to the state level. Like Nazi Germany, Yerevan covers up the crimes of its occupying army on the territory of Azerbaijan with false statements about the "right to self-determination", which means exclusively the interests of the "Armenians". Terrorism and shelling of civilians in Ganja and other peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan are similar to the actions and laws of the fascist state.

Armenia's policy is based on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, persecution of national and religious minorities, great-power ambitions, aggressive opposition to all neighbors, as well as open disregard for international law and the principles of humanism. The world must recognize that Azerbaijan is waging the Patriotic War against Armenian fascism in Karabakh. War criminals, Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan, his Defense Minister Tonoyan, and other Armenian leaders, will face an analog of the Nuremberg trials. The international trial of the leaders of fascist Armenia today, who by their crimes are guilty of the death of thousands of people, the destruction of numerous Azerbaijani cities, accompanied by terrible atrocities and crimes against humanity, should take place.

Director of the Expert Council of Baku Network, Ph.D. Elkhan Aleskerov

