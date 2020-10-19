UNICEF worried over death of children due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

Trend:

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed its worry about the death of children as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to the organization.

The fund called the ongoing hostilities as inflicting an appalling and unacceptable toll on children.

"In addition to the mounting number of child fatalities and injuries, dozens of homes and schools have been damaged or destroyed," stated the fund.

UNICEF appealed to the parties involved in the hostilities, in the strongest possible terms, for immediate implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire.

"Children, families, and the civilian facilities that they depend upon must be protected, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. A complete cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of all children," added the fund.

Earlier, UNICEF has already called on the parties to put end to the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.