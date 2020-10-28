Armenian armed forces firing rockets to Azerbaijani Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATED) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

14:07 (GMT+4) - "Update: Armenia used again Smerch missiles against Barda. Casualties among civilians are reported. Such delibarate war crimes of Armenia are deplorable," Hajiyev wrote.

xxx

13:56 (GMT+4) - Armenian armed forces are firing rockets to Azerbaijani Barda, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Following missile attacks to Tartar armed forces of Armenia firing rockets to Barda. No lessons learned from yesterday's killing of civilians with cluster weapons. Armenia must end it's military occupation and war crimes," he wrote.