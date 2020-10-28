Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“In Barda number of killed more than 20. Number of wounded reached 60. Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians. It is policy of state terror by Armenia. Delibarately city center of Barda was targeted,” he wrote.