Iran's plan is for Armenian forces to leave occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has revealed some aspects of proposed Iran's plan to end the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Zarif said that Iran has been in talks with regional countries from the restart of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"One of the important features of our plan is that it does not solely relate to a temporary ceasefire, rather it pursues moving towards solving the differences based on a framework that will start by both sides' committing to some principles and then it will continue with other measures, especially withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied territories," he said.

"Ensuring people's rights", "establishing commuting paths", and "regional countries' monitoring over the process of implementing the peace plan" are among other aspects of Tehran's initiative, according to Zarif.

He noted that Deputy FM Araghchi has offered the plan and that Iran is now awaiting countries' response to it. Zarif also reiterated that Iran will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.