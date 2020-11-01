Israel praying for Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1

Trend:

Israel prays for Azerbaijan's victory, Trend reports.

Trend presents a series of videos shot by members of the board of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association AzIz Rauf Agalarov and Rabbi Shmuel Simantov in the synagogues of Akko and Tel Aviv, Yuri Bocharov at the Orthodox Church in Haifa and Mehman Guliyev in the mosque of Akko.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!