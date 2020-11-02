Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as of Nov. 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend;

On the night of Nov.1-Nov 2, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijan Army units and civilian settlements on different directions, using artillery, missiles, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Intense fighting continued mostly on Aghdam, Khojavend, Gubadli directions.

The Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses in personnel and military vehicles in some directions of the front.

Azerbaijan's Armed Forces destroyed several types of howitzers, rocket launch systems, trucks loaded with ammunition, and other vehicles on different directions of the frontline.